Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea-H1 FDI

FDI in S. Korea plunges 37 pct in H1

11:00 November 07, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) in South Korea plunged 37 percent in the first half from a year earlier, a poor performance compared with the United States, China and Japan, a business lobby said Thursday.

FDI in Asia's fourth-largest economy fell to US$9.87 billion in the January-June period from $15.75 billion a year earlier, according to the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI).

Japan posted a 23 percent on-year decline in FDI at $15.75 billion during the first six months of the year. The U.S. and China reported 3.9 percent and 3.5 percent on-year gains, respectively, at $103.49 billion and $70.74 billion, it said.

Foreign business lobbies, such as the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea and the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea, have said regulations related to their businesses often change without an ample communication between the Seoul government and their member companies. They also said labor market flexibility needs to be increased and regulations should be eased further to lure foreign investment.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK