KT&G Q3 net profit up 25.1 pct. to 322.1 bln won

10:22 November 07, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 322.1 billion won (US$ 277.7 million), up 25.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 7.2 percent on-year to 382.5 billion won. Sales increased 11.8 percent to 1.32 trillion won.

The operating profit was 8.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
