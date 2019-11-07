(LEAD) KT&G Q3 net profit up 25 pct on robust overseas sales
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp., South Korea's dominant tobacco producer, on Thursday said its third-quarter net profit jumped 25.1 percent from a year earlier, on the back of strong overseas sales.
Net profit for the three months ending Sept. 30 rose to 322 billion won (US$277.7 million) on a consolidated basis from 257.4 billion won a year ago, according to KT&G.
Operating profit for the July-September period rose 7.2 percent on-year to 382.5 billion won, while sales increased 11.8 percent to 1.32 trillion won in the cited period.
The operating profit was 8.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
KT&G said cigarette sales in foreign countries boosted its third quarter bottom line. The company sold 9.7 billion cigarettes outside its home turf during the third quarter of the year, up 18 percent from a year earlier, while sales jumped 39 percent on-year to 205 billion won.
KT&G said its domestic market share reached 64 percent in the third quarter, the highest in 10 years after selling 11 billion cigarettes.
