CJ Logistics Q3 net profit more than doubles to 13 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 13 billion won (US$ 11.2 million), up 124.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 88.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 52.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 8.4 percent to 2.62 trillion won over the cited period.
The operating profit was 13.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
