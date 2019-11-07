(LEAD) S. Korean golfer Im Sung-jae makes Presidents Cup team as captain's pick
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean PGA Tour golfer Im Sung-jae has been chosen with a captain's pick for the 2019 Presidents Cup.
Im will be making his debut at the biennial match play competition, after the International Team captain Ernie Els selected him, along with Joaquin Niemann of Chile, Adam Hadwin of Canada and Jason Day of Australia, with his four captain's picks on Wednesday (U.S. Eastern Time).
The Presidents Cup pits a team of a dozen non-European international players against the United States. This year's competition will run from Dec. 12 to 15 in Melbourne.
The U.S. captain Tiger Woods will announce his selections Thursday (EST).
For the International Team, the top eight players based on world ranking points accumulated from Aug. 27, 2018, to Aug. 18, 2019, earned automatic spots. Im finished 11th.
The eight automatic selections were: Marc Leishman of Australia, Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, Adam Scott of Australia, Abraham Ancer of Mexico, Li Haotong of China, C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei and Cameron Smith of Australia.
Captains often go with hot hands when using their picks, and Im is off to solid starts to the 2019-2020 PGA Tour season.
Im, the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year who played a tour-high 35 events last season, has had a runner-up and a third-place finish in six starts so far in the new season. A final round of 72 dropped Im out of the top 10 at last week's World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, where he tied for 11th. The 21-year-old has made every cut this season.
At No. 34, Im is the highest-ranked South Korean in the world rankings.
In a teleconference with international media, Els said he liked Im's composure and consistency, recalling his three rounds with the South Korean at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.
"I loved the way he approached the game," Els said. "He's very cool, calm and collected. He never complained. He kept playing. He kept learning."
Els said Im and his three other captain's picks are all "very consistent and strong under pressure."
Els acknowledged that another South Korean player, An Byeong-hun, came close to making the team, too. Els said calling An and other players who just missed the cut was especially tough because he's close to them on a personal level.
The Presidents Cup began in 1994, and only once has South Korea had more than one representative. In 2011, Choi Kyoung-ju, Yang Yong-eun and Kim Kyung-tae all flew Taegeukgi for the International Team.
Choi is one of four assistants for Els this year.
Of the 12 Presidents Cups so far, the U.S. has won 10 and the International Team has won one. The 2003 competition in South Africa ended in a tie.
