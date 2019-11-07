U.N. committee adopts S. Korea-drafted resolution on youth participation in disarmament issues
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- A committee of the U.N. General Assembly has adopted by consensus a South Korea-drafted resolution encouraging youth participation in disarmament and nonproliferation issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
The First Committee handling disarmament and international security issues endorsed the resolution, entitled "Youth, Disarmament and Non-proliferation," on Wednesday (New York time). It is the first resolution that Seoul has proposed to the committee as a "main sponsor."
The final adoption of the resolution is expected to come at next month's plenary session of the General Assembly, the ministry said.
The resolution encourages U.N. member states to promote the "meaningful and inclusive" participation of young people in discussions on disarmament and nonproliferation through dialogue platforms, internships, fellowships, scholarships and other activities.
It also calls on the countries to consider developing and implementing policies and programs for young people to increase their constructive engagement in the field of disarmament and promote their role in the field.
A total of 84 countries joined the resolution as co-sponsors. Among them are the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan and India.
