Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Incheon airport-partnership

Incheon airport signs MOU for route expansion in U.S.

11:18 November 07, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's main airport operator said Thursday it has signed an initial agreement with the Portland airport as it strives to attract new routes from North American carriers.

In an event held at a hotel in Incheon on Wednesday, Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC) signed a memorandum of understanding with Portland International Airport in the U.S. state of Oregon to conduct joint marketing activities to lure new airline customers and their routes in the United States and Canada, IIAC said in a statement.

IIAC aims to increase the number of destinations that can be reached from South Korea to 200 as early as possible. Passengers currently can reach 191 cities in 61 countries from the Incheon airport in South Korea, a company spokesman said.

In this photo taken on Nov. 6, 2019, and provided by Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC), IIAC President & CEO Koo Bon-hwan (R) shakes hands with his counterpart at Portland International Airport, Curtis Robinhold, after signing an MOU on partnering to attract new routes in North America during an event held at a hotel in Incheon, west of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK