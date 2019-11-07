Seoul stocks up Thursday morning on trade hopes
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks erased earlier losses late Thursday morning as investors remain hopeful over an interim trade deal between the United States and China despite reports about a possible delay of the deal's signing.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.29 points, or 0.15 percent, to reach 2,140.86 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI opened lower on reports that the signing of a partial U.S.-China trade deal could be delayed until December. But analysts expect that China's latest push for more tariff rollbacks won't derail progress toward the "phase one" agreement.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.1 percent, state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. declined 0.8 percent and leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. shed 0.9 percent.
Among gainers, national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. rose 3.1 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 0.4 percent, leading wireless services provider SK Telecom Co. was up 3 percent and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. remained unchanged.
The local currency was trading at 1,160.70 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.80 won from Wednesday's close.
