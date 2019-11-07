Son Heung-min passes legend, continues assault on record books
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- In his athletic prime at age 27, Son Heung-min continues to write his own legacy as the greatest South Korean goal scorer in European club football history, with a chance to put an almost insurmountable distance between himself and whoever wants to challenge his record.
With a pair of goals against Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League group match Wednesday (local time) in Belgrade, the Tottenham Hotspur attacking ace became the all-time leading South Korean scorer in Europe with 123. He broke a tie with Cha Bum-kun, the 1980s Bundesliga legend who retired with 121.
Son began his top-tier European debut with Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga in the 2010-2011 season. He had three goals in 14 matches that season, but his goal totals have steadily climbed since.
He had an early-season transfer from Bayer Leverkusen in Germany to Tottenham in 2015-2016 and finished with eight goals in 40 matches in what was a transition season. But in the very next season in 2016-2017, Son set a new career high with 21 goals, which also broke Cha's previous record for most by a South Korean in one European season.
Son followed that with campaigns of 18 goals and 20 goals. This year, he has seven in 14 matches, on pace to break his own single-season mark.
Son had a head start to his European career, as he joined Hamburger SV's youth academy at 16.
Cha didn't play his first full Bundesliga season until 26, due to complications surrounding his military service. Cha was already in his mid-30s when he netted goal No. 121. Son is still only 27 with at least a few more productive years left in him, barring injuries.
Son has also been capable of scoring in all settings, with 85 in the league play, 16 in league cup tournaments and 22 in the continental matches.
Whereas Cha never had a hat trick, Son has had three of them, proving he can go off and score in bunches.
Son is a versatile attacker who can score with both feet and can handle multiple positions on offense, be it as a striker, a second striker or a winger.
While there are other South Korean attackers in European football today, their resumes pale in comparison to that of Son, both in terms of their length and goal totals. Also those players only began their European careers in their mid-20s. Son's South Korean national team side kick, Hwang Ui-jo, is a talented goal scorer himself, but he's currently in his first European season with the French club Bordeaux at age 27. He has three goals in 12 matches.
Cha's legacy has stood the test of time and his name has long been synonymous with South Korean success in international football. But when Son's career is done, maybe about a decade from now, his name will mean just as much for the current generation of football fans.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)