Son Heung-min passes legend, continues assault on record books

While there are other South Korean attackers in European football today, their resumes pale in comparison to that of Son, both in terms of their length and goal totals. Also those players only began their European careers in their mid-20s. Son's South Korean national team side kick, Hwang Ui-jo, is a talented goal scorer himself, but he's currently in his first European season with the French club Bordeaux at age 27. He has three goals in 12 matches.