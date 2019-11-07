BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- International K-pop sensation BTS has become the first act from South Korea to spend a year on the Billboard 200, setting a record in a career already full of many.
The group's "Love Yourself: Answer" reentered Billboard's main albums chart at No. 165 on Monday.
According to Billboard, the album has now spent 52, non-consecutive weeks on the chart, making it the first K-pop album to be on the Billboard 200 for a full year.
Citing Nielsen Music, Billboard said the album has also sold 1.1 million total equivalent album units, making it eligible for platinum certification.
BTS has another album on the Billboard 200 this week. Its latest EP, "Map of the Soul: Persona," is at No. 149 for its 25th non-consecutive week on the chart.
