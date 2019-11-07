Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(LEAD) Moon set to meet heads of news agencies in Asia-Pacific region
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will meet with chiefs of news agencies in the Asia-Pacific region Thursday afternoon, Cheong Wa Dae said, as he's expected to seek continued attention and support for the Korea peace process and the upcoming special summit with Southeast Asian nations.
Moon will sit down with representatives of 32 news agencies from 28 countries, including Yonhap News Agency CEO Cho Sung-boo and delegates from China's Xinhua News Agency, Japan's Kyodo News and Russia's TASS news agency, at his office.
(2nd LD) Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs open Seoul session on challenges facing media
SEOUL -- Leaders of key news agencies in the Asia-Pacific region opened a two-day conference in Seoul on Thursday to discuss ways to cope with changing media landscapes and promote mutual exchanges and partnerships.
Representatives of 32 news agencies in 28 countries, including three observer companies, gathered at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul for the 17th Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) General Assembly.
(3rd LD) Full implementation of state budget urged
SEJONG -- South Korea's vice finance minister called Thursday for a full implementation of this year's budget in a move to boost the country's slowing economy.
Koo Yun-cheol said the government will mobilize all resources to fully spend this year's budget of 469.6 trillion won (US$404 billion) as planned.
Senior U.S. official calls S. Korea's decision on WTO status 'bold leadership'
SEOUL -- A senior U.S. official on Thursday hailed South Korea's recent decision to give up its status as a developing nation at the World Trade Organization (WTO), describing it as a "bold leadership move."
Keith Krach, undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and environment, made the remark during an economic forum, saying Seoul's decision to give up its special and differential status at future WTO negotiations contrasted China's resistance to do so.
(Premier12) 4 of 6 spots in Super Round sealed, with S. Korea also in pursuit
SEOUL -- Four of the six places in the second round of the Premier12 baseball tournament have been locked up, with South Korea also looking to join those countries this week.
South Korea beat Australia 5-0 on Wednesday to take its first Group C game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. A win over Canada later Thursday will put the country on the verge of clinching a spot in the Super Round, which will start next week in Japan.
U.N. committee adopts S. Korea-drafted resolution on youth participation in disarmament issues
SEOUL -- A committee of the U.N. General Assembly has adopted by consensus a South Korea-drafted resolution encouraging youth participation in disarmament and nonproliferation issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
The First Committee handling disarmament and international security issues endorsed the resolution, entitled "Youth, Disarmament and Non-proliferation," on Wednesday (New York time). It is the first resolution that Seoul has proposed to the committee as a "main sponsor."
Tottenham's Son Heung-min becomes all-time S. Korean scoring leader in Europe
SEOUL -- Son Heung-min now stands alone at the top of the South Korean scoring list in European club football history.
The attacking ace for Tottenham Hotspur netted two goals in the Premier League club's 4-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade in their Group B match of the UEFA Champions League at Red Star Stadium in Belgrade on Wednesday (local time). Son now has 123 goals in his European career, breaking a tie with former Bundesliga star Cha Bum-kun's mark of 121 for most by a South Korean player on the continent.
Pentagon dismisses N.K. anger at allies' air exercise
WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon on Wednesday brushed off North Korea's anger at planned air exercises between South Korea and the United States, saying the allies do not conduct their exercises based on Pyongyang's reactions.
Earlier Wednesday, a North Korean foreign ministry official issued a statement denouncing the U.S. for planning combined air exercises with South Korea, saying it is no different from declaring a "showdown" in the wake of the breakdown of working-level denuclearization negotiations only a month ago.
