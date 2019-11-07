S. Korean Im Sung-jae looking to bring youthful exuberance to Presidents Cup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Im Sung-jae loves playing golf so much that as a PGA Tour rookie in the 2018-2019 season, he competed in a tour-high 35 tournaments.
And the South Korean youngster hopes to bring that kind of energy and passion for the game when he represents the International Team at this year's Presidents Cup as a rookie.
On Thursday, Im, 21, became one of four additional picks by International Team captain Ernie Els.
Asked in a teleconference with international media what he offers the team, Im said: "We have a lot of young players on the team, including myself. I think we'll be able to bring a lot of enthusiasm and energy to the team."
The Presidents Cup pits a team of non-European international golfers against a U.S. team in match play. And Els picked another young player, 21-year-old Chilean Joaquin Niemann, bringing the total number of rookies on his team to six.
In the 2018-2019 season, Im posted seven top-10s and qualified for the Tour Championship en route to winning the Rookie of the Year award. His name had been bandied about as a strong candidate for Els' pick for several weeks, but Im said the possibility of making the International Team didn't enter his mind until recently.
"When I finished tied for third at the ZOZO Championship in Japan (at the end of October), that's when I thought I had a chance of getting on the team," Im said.
Els said he considered players' long-term form and looked at "guys who have played well for a while." He also fondly recalled his three rounds with Im at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.
"I loved the way he approached the game," Els said. "He's very cool, calm and collected. He never complained. He kept playing. He kept learning."
Els also spoke highly of Im's workhorse mentality.
"He almost played every week (last season), and that's how much he loves the game," Els said. "These (four picks) have earned their places on the team. I am not afraid to play anybody."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)