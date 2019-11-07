Hyosung bags 203 bln-won deal to supply 8,000 ATMs to Mexico
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Group, a South Korean textile-to-IT system conglomerate, said Thursday it has won an order to supply 8,000 ATMs for Mexico's welfare project.
Hyosung TNS Inc., the group's ATM manufacturing unit, will deliver 203 billion won (US$174 million) worth of ATMs by end-2020 under Mexico's Rural ATM Project.
The latest deal will boost Hyosung TNS' market share from 2 percent to 15 percent in Mexico, according to the group.
Hyosung said the deal will help Mexico's efforts to support financially vulnerable people with its welfare benefit cards. Some 20 million people in Mexico are subject to a state income support scheme, but with a lack of financial service infrastructure, they have been struggling to get the money in cash, according to the group.
Meanwhile, Hyosung said its Chairman Cho Hyun-joon met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday to discuss business opportunities in the country's power infrastructure and renewable energy sector.
