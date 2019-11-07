Hyundai Department Store Q3 net profit down 21 pct. to 52.2 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 52.2 billion won (US$ 45 million), down 20.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 60.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 79.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 21.8 percent to 532.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 7.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
