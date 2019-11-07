Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

GS Retail Q3 net profit up 11.4 pct. to 68.6 bln won

15:42 November 07, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 68.6 billion won (US$ 59.2 million), up 11.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 90.6 billion won, up 16.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 2.2 percent to 2.37 trillion won over the cited period.

The operating profit was roughly in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK