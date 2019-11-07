Go to Contents
BGF Retail Q3 net income down 5.3 pct. to 50.2 bln won

15:43 November 07, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 50.2 billion won (US$ 43.3 million), down 5.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 64.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 65.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2.8 percent to 1.58 trillion won over the cited period.

The operating profit was 9.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
