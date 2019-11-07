Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

BGF Q3 net income down 43.3 pct. to 8.5 bln won

15:52 November 07, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- BGF Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 8.5 billion won (US$ 7.3 million), down 43.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 36.4 percent on-year to 9.1 billion won. Sales decreased 5.3 percent to 62.8 billion won over the cited period.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK