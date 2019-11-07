CJ CGV stays in red in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 7.1 billion won (US$ 6.1 million).
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 31 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 32.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 5.2 percent to 497.5 billion won over the cited period.
The operating profit was 20.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)