Lotte Shopping turns to deficit in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Thursday reported a third-quarter net loss of 23.3 billion won (US$20.1 million), turning from a profit of 208 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 56 percent on-year to 87.6 billion won. Revenue decreased 5.8 percent to 4.4 trillion won.
The operating profit was 54.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. An estimate of net profit was not released by the company.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange (KRX).
