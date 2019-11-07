(Premier12) Cuban manager says S. Korea 'strongest team' in tournament
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Cuba eked out a 3-2 victory over Australia in extra innings at the Premier12 on Thursday, and as far as Cuban manager Miguel Borroto is concerned, the toughest test in Group C hasn't even arrived yet.
It will come in the form of South Korea on Friday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
"I think South Korea is the strongest team in the group," Borroto said after Thursday's win. "We'll try to make quick adjustments to different game situations as they happen, and we'll try to play solid defense."
Borroto said right-hander Yosimar Cousin will start for Cuba on Friday, saying the 21-year-old is "young and talented"
Against Australia, starter Bladimir Banos failed to retire a batter, giving up two straight singles and a walk before getting yanked for reliever Lazaro Blanco. Blanco threw 5 1/3 solid innings to keep Cuba in the game, and Borroto said every pitcher except Blanco will be available against South Korea.
Yurisbel Gracial drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning on Thursday. The reigning Japan Series MVP for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks is one of several Japan-based players for Cuba, and Borroto praised their efforts after a long season.
"I think they'll find their rhythm as the tournament goes on," Borroto said. "Their presence in the dugout alone can lighten up our team. I believe they'll be able to do some big things for us."
