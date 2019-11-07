Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea deports 2 N. Koreans accused of killing 16 fellow crew members
SEOUL -- South Korea deported two North Koreans back to the communist nation after learning that they killed 16 fellow crew members on their fishing boat and fled to the South, the unification ministry said Thursday.
The two in their 20s were sent back to the North at around 3:10 p.m. through the truce village of Panmunjom, five days after they were captured near the Northern Limit Line sea border in the East Sea on Saturday, according to the ministry.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. to stage combined air exercise this month: sources
SEOUL -- Despite strong complaints from North Korea, South Korea and the United States plan to stage a joint air exercise this month as scheduled, sources said Thursday.
The maneuvers will be smaller in scale than the massive Vigilant Ace exercise that the allies had conducted annually before suspending it last year as part of efforts to support diplomatic efforts to convince North Korea to denuclearize, the sources said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks end up amid trade hopes, won falls
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks ended higher Thursday, extending their gains to a sixth straight session, as investors remain hopeful about a partial U.S.-China trade deal despite the latest news about a possible delay of its signing. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 2,144.29. Trading volume was moderate at 418 million shares worth 5 trillion won (US$4.3 billion), with gainers exceeding losers 408 to 391.
-----------------
Unification minister to visit U.S. this month
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul will visit Washington this month to take part in a peace forum, the ministry said Thursday, amid speculation that he could meet with U.S. officials to discuss the fate of a long-suspended inter-Korean joint tour program.
Kim will deliver a keynote speech at an event held under the annual Korea Global Forum for Peace hosted by the ministry, and will likely have meetings with U.S. officials on the sidelines, according to the ministry.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Aekyung, 2 others submit final bids for Asiana Airlines
SEOUL -- A consortium led by cosmetics-to-airline conglomerate Aekyung Group and two other consortia have submitted final bids for Asiana Airlines Inc., the companies said Thursday.
The Aekyung-Stone Bridge Capital consortium, the consortium of Hyundai Development Co. (HDC) and Mirae Asset Daewoo and the consortium of the Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) and BankerStreet private equity funds have submitted their final bids to Credit Suisse, the sole lead manager of the deal, the consortia's leading firms told Yonhap News Agency.
-----------------
Mongolian chief justice under sex assault probe claims memory loss from alcohol: police
INCHEON -- A high-ranking Mongolian official accused of groping a South Korean flight attendant last week appears to have backed down from his initial denial of charges during his latest questioning, police said Thursday.
Dorj Odbayar, the chairman of Mongolia's Constitutional Court, is alleged to have touched the buttocks of a female flight attendant and intimidated a Mongolian crew member on a Korean Air flight from Ulaanbaatar to Incheon, west of Seoul, on late Oct. 31.
