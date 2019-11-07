Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

SPC Samlip turns to deficits in Q3

17:51 November 07, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- SPC Samlip Co. on Thursday reported a third-quarter net loss of 544 million won (US$500,000), turning from a profit of 7.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 2.3 billion won in operating profit for the three-month period, compared with 10.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 11.8 percent to 615.8 billion won.

The operating profit was 80.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. An estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange (KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK