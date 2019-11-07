SPC Samlip turns to deficits in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- SPC Samlip Co. on Thursday reported a third-quarter net loss of 544 million won (US$500,000), turning from a profit of 7.9 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 2.3 billion won in operating profit for the three-month period, compared with 10.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 11.8 percent to 615.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 80.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. An estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange (KRX).
