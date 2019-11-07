(Premier12) S. Korean captain happy to be hitting down in the lineup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Gone are the days when Kim Hyun-soo was a fixture in the heart of the South Korean lineup at international baseball tournaments.
But he's perfectly fine with hitting further down in the lineup at the Premier12, an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament taking place at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
As the team's No. 7 hitter in Wednesday's game against Australia, Kim went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk, helping South Korea to a 5-0 win.
"I am happy to be batting in the seventh spot," Kim told reporters before the start of South Korea's second game against Canada on Thursday. "There's nothing that I do better than the guys hitting up in the batting order."
Kim, a former Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) batting champion with two major league seasons to his credit, used to occupy the No. 3 spot, which has been handed over to Lee Jung-hoo, a third-year pro with exceptional bat-to-ball skills. Lee batted in that spot in Wednesday's game and went 2-for-4 with two doubles.
"Jung-hoo is swinging the bat far better than I do," he said. "Everyone is doing well. And there isn't even that much that I can do as captain, because we're all getting along well."
