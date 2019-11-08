Go to Contents
Moon to hold anti-corruption meeting as part of his fair society campaign

06:00 November 08, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in plans to hold a meeting Friday on the government's anti-corruption efforts, Cheong Wa Dae said, having suffered a setback from his appointment of Cho Kuk as justice minister.

The meeting is to start at 2.p.m., with Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl taking part.

It would set the stage for Moon's first meeting with Yoon since a high-profile scandal erupted recently over alleged irregularities involving Cho's family.

The meeting was delayed as Moon took special leave after the recent death of his mother, Kang Han-ok.

