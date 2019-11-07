Celltrion's Truxima to go on sale in U.S. next week
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. will launch its new biosimilar Truxima in the U.S. market next week.
Celltrion Healthcare Co. and Teva Pharmaceuticals Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. said Thursday that Truxima will be available in the United States from Monday.
Truxima is a biosimilar drug based on Rituxan, originally developed by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding Ltd. Last year, Celltrion received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Truxima.
It will be the first FDA-approved rituximab biosimilar sold in the U.S., according to the companies.
Truxima was also the first biosimilar cancer drug to hit the European market in 2017. The drug is sold in 28 European Union countries and set to reach the Middle East market.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)