S. Korea-U.S. air exercise to be conducted in reduced scope: Pentagon
02:07 November 08, 2019
WASHINGTON, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States will conduct a combined air exercise in reduced scope later this month, the Pentagon said Thursday.
U.S. Joint Staff Vice Director Navy Rear Adm. William Byrne said at a press briefing that the combined flying event will be smaller than the Vigilant Ace exercise, which was suspended last year to support diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea.
A South Korean government source revealed the plan earlier, prompting an angry response from the North, which views the allied exercises as an invasion rehearsal.
