Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Autonomous, international, foreign-language high schools 'to turn into general schools' by 2025, 2 tln won to be injected by 2025 to improve general schools (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- High schools to change admission policies (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't pushes new high school policy without receiving feedback (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to remove foreign-language, international, autonomous high schools, dismantles hierarchy of high schools (Seoul Shinmun)
-- '6 years left' for 79 autonomous, foreign-language, international high schools (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea deports defectors back to North after 5 days for murdering 16 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'New Delhi a gas room,' fine dust humanity's biggest enemy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. 'hikes cost sharing with new expenses,' may be using S. Korea as example ahead of talks with Germany, Japan (Hankyoreh)
-- Rollercoaster education ministry dizzies people (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Labor reform should be top priority for Moon administration's 2nd half of term' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moral hazard at brokerages behind 'Lime Asset crisis' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul alarmed at U.S. demand on cost sharing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to abolish elite high schools (Korea Herald)
-- Cheong Wa Dae mulls replacing presidential aides (Korea Times)
