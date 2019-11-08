Korean-language dailies

-- Autonomous, international, foreign-language high schools 'to turn into general schools' by 2025, 2 tln won to be injected by 2025 to improve general schools (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- High schools to change admission policies (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't pushes new high school policy without receiving feedback (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't to remove foreign-language, international, autonomous high schools, dismantles hierarchy of high schools (Seoul Shinmun)

-- '6 years left' for 79 autonomous, foreign-language, international high schools (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea deports defectors back to North after 5 days for murdering 16 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'New Delhi a gas room,' fine dust humanity's biggest enemy (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- U.S. 'hikes cost sharing with new expenses,' may be using S. Korea as example ahead of talks with Germany, Japan (Hankyoreh)

-- Rollercoaster education ministry dizzies people (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Labor reform should be top priority for Moon administration's 2nd half of term' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moral hazard at brokerages behind 'Lime Asset crisis' (Korea Economic Daily)

