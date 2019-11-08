Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:10 November 08, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Autonomous, international, foreign-language high schools 'to turn into general schools' by 2025, 2 tln won to be injected by 2025 to improve general schools (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- High schools to change admission policies (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't pushes new high school policy without receiving feedback (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to remove foreign-language, international, autonomous high schools, dismantles hierarchy of high schools (Seoul Shinmun)
-- '6 years left' for 79 autonomous, foreign-language, international high schools (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea deports defectors back to North after 5 days for murdering 16 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'New Delhi a gas room,' fine dust humanity's biggest enemy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. 'hikes cost sharing with new expenses,' may be using S. Korea as example ahead of talks with Germany, Japan (Hankyoreh)
-- Rollercoaster education ministry dizzies people (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Labor reform should be top priority for Moon administration's 2nd half of term' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moral hazard at brokerages behind 'Lime Asset crisis' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Seoul alarmed at U.S. demand on cost sharing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to abolish elite high schools (Korea Herald)
-- Cheong Wa Dae mulls replacing presidential aides (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK