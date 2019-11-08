(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 8)

His hypocritical behavior was revealed in August 2017 when he was nominated to the post of chief justice. He took a bus from Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, where he worked, to eastern Seoul, and rode the subway to the Supreme Court in southern Seoul to have a face-to-face meeting with then Chief Justice Yang. He won praise for his thrifty lifestyle, but it turned out to be a show. Of the 18 business trips he took as chief of the Chuncheon District Court, this one meeting was reportedly the only time that he did not use an official luxury vehicle.