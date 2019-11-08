(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 8)

President Moon Jae-in's economic score card is not very good as clearly seen in growth for this year expected to hover over 1 percent -- the kind of low level South Korea has only seen during the oil shock of the 1970s, the 1997-98 Asian economic crisis, and the 2007-08 global financial meltdown. Economic forecasters at home and abroad expect the growth rate -- even lower than the world's average -- to stay low next year too.