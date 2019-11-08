Go to Contents
Tax revenue tallied at 228.1 tln won through September

09:13 November 08, 2019

SEJONG, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected 228.1 trillion won (US$197.5 billion) in taxes in the first nine months of the year, 5.6 trillion won less compared with a year earlier, the finance ministry said Friday.

The government spent 246 trillion won in the January-September period, up 14 trillion won from the same period last year.

In September alone, tax revenue reached 18.6 trillion won, down 1.9 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the ministry.

