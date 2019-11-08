(LEAD) Tax revenue tallied at 228.1 tln won through September
SEJONG, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's tax revenue was tallied at 18.6 trillion won (US$16 billion) in September, 1.9 trillion won less compared with a year earlier, the finance ministry said Friday.
Income tax revenue amounted to 2.5 trillion won in September, down 1.2 trillion won from a year earlier, due to a rise in wages.
Dues collected by companies fell 700 billion won on-year to reach 9.4 trillion won in the one-month period, the ministry said.
Value-added tax revenue reached 2.2 trillion won in September, up 100 billion won over the cited period, the ministry said.
In the first nine months of the year, state tax income reached 228.1 trillion won, 5.6 trillion won less compared with a year earlier.
The gross revenue that the government brought in the first nine months of the year came to 359.5 trillion won, while expenditures totaled 386 trillion won.
The deficit was mainly blamed on increased child tax credit and increased earned income tax credit meant to support low-income families, according to the ministry.
Fiscal spending was tallied at 246 trillion won in the January-September period, up 14 trillion won from the same period last year.
