Dollar futures ETFs lose money on weak greenback
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exchange traded funds (ETFs) for U.S. dollar futures have logged negative returns over the past three months on a weak greenback, a market tracker said Friday.
The average return of three major ETFs for dollar futures leverage products remained in the minus 8 percent range in the three months to Wednesday, according to FnGuide.
Those ETFs, which track a dollar futures index and have assets of 1 billion won (US$860,000) or more under management, post higher yields as the dollar rises against the Korean won, and vice versa.
Their three-month median yield is dwarfed by the average return of 13.2 percent for ETFs for domestic stocks and 4.2 percent for those investing in overseas shares.
The poor performance of the dollar futures ETFs comes amid the greenback's recent depreciation against the South Korean currency.
The South Korean unit rose as high as the 1,150-won level this week on the growing prospect of a trade deal between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies.
Washington and Beijing said Thursday both sides have agreed to roll back tariffs on each other's products as part of the first phase of a trade deal.
Market watchers expected the Korean won to gather further ground down the road, given the agreement that will likely have a positive impact on South Korean exports, the main driver of its economy.
(END)