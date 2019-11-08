(Premier12) MVP-winning coach for Canada preaches simple approach to hitting
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Larry Walker knows a thing or two about hitting baseballs.
The 1997 National League (NL) MVP for the Colorado Rockies, in Seoul this week as a coach for Canada at the Premier12, won three batting titles and three Silver Slugger Awards, while also earning five All-Star selections. And when someone of these credentials talks to players about hitting, they would listen.
It's just that Walker is trying not to do too much talking.
"Coaching wise, I am not going to jump in and try to teach them certain things in a 10-day period," Walker told Yonhap News Agency on Thursday, before the Group C game between Canada and South Korea at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. "I don't want to step on the toes of other major league or minor league hitting coaches. (The players) are getting taught certain ways and I am just here to reinforce some things and throw some tips here and there."
Walker said his hitting approach is "very simple."
"I try to simplify the game. The more things you have in your head, the more trouble you get in," he said. "The one thing I always try to preach is to get your head right, because the mental part of this game is what fails a lot of people."
Baseball has changed dramatically since Walker struck fears into opposing pitchers in the late 1990s and the early 2000s. The term "launch angle" has entered the hitting lexicon, with batters trying to get the ball in the air every chance they get.
Walker said he isn't into the analytics and advanced stats. But on the national team, he's working with players whose professional teams are encouraging hitters to embrace data-driven approaches.
Walker is more of a see-ball, hit-ball type of coach.
"Being able to swing at balls in the strike zone is a big key to being successful," he said. "Swing at the strikes and the game is a lot easier."
