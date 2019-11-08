KT Q3 net income down 10.9 pct. to 213 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 213.3 billion won (US$ 184.5 million), down 10.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 312.5 billion won, also down 15.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 4.5 percent to 6.21 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)