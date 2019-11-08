Moon to meet chiefs of five political parties Sunday
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will meet the heads of five political parties over the weekend, party sources said Friday, amid a political stalemate over key reform legislation and other issues.
Moon invited the political leaders to his office Cheong Wa Dae for a dinner gathering set for Sunday, according to the sources.
The president intends to express his thanks to the party chiefs for their condolences over the death of his mother in late October.
The heads of the ruling Democratic Party and four opposition parties reportedly voiced their willingness to attend the meeting.
Kang Gi-jung, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, delivered Moon's message to them Thursday.
The meeting comes amid heightened political tensions over turmoil surrounding former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and parliamentary discussions over key reform bills.
The session is also timed with the beginning of the latter half of his single five-year tenure that falls on Saturday.
