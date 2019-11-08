KCC swings to losses in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 94.6 billion won (US$ 81.8 million), shifting from a profit of 318.9 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 49.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 76.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 11.9 percent to 820.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 13.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
