Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #G-Dragon #BIGBANG

BIGBANG members set to return to show biz amid ongoing scandal

08:30 November 10, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- With all of its members coming back to public life over the weekend, popular K-pop band BIGBANG is set to return to show business, but the future of the group remains unknown due to an ongoing corruption scandal.

As a well-known fashion icon across Asia, its leader G-Dragon, who was discharged from the military on Oct. 26, resumed his entertainment activities with a fashion collaboration with Nike.

He participated in designing the U.S.-based firm's flagship sneaker line of the Air Force 1 Para-noise, which features daisy logos from G-Dragon's fashion brand PEACEMINUSONE on the tongue of the shoe.

After completing his 18-month mandatory service, the singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, said he will be committed to his work in music.

"Now, I'll do my best in my main business," the 31-year-old, who has enjoyed global stardom as a solo artist and a member of BIGBANG, told his fans on the day of his discharge last month.

G-Dragon, leader of K-pop boy band BIGBANG, salutes in front of fans who welcomed his discharge from military service at the Ground Operations Command in Yongin, south of Seoul, on Oct. 26, 2019. (Yonhap)

His two other bandmates, Daesung and Taeyang, will also complete their military duty Sunday, while T.O.P was the first BIGBANG member to finish the service in July.

But people cast doubt on the reunion of the now-four-member band, which made its debut in 2006, and the release of the first album in three years. BIGBANG has been regarded as one of the most influential Korean acts to shape the K-pop industry and lead the heyday of the Korean wave, along with BTS and EXO.

Former member Seungri left the group and the music industry in March amid a series of criminal and legal investigations earlier this year.

Yang Hyun-suk, the founder of YG Entertainment, BIGBANG's agency, also resigned from the top post of the firm as police have deepened a probe into allegations of illegal overseas gambling.

G-Dragon's social media photos and messages posted about a month before his discharge have fueled speculation of the disbandment of the 13-year-old group.

"Live for yourself," one of his posts read. "Let the world turn without you. It's not the end of the world without you."

T.O.P already said he has "no plan to come back" to the band, while YG Entertainment has not yet made any official announcement on the future of the band.

This photo provided by YG Entertainment shows a Seoul concert of BIGBANG held Dec. 31, 2017. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK