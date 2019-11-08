Go to Contents
Seoul stocks turn lower Friday morning on profit-taking

11:38 November 08, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares turned lower late Friday morning as investors offloaded stocks to cash in part of recent gains built up amid hopes of a partial U.S.-China trade deal within this year.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.9 points, or 0.18 percent, to reach 2,140.40 as of 11:20 a.m.

The KOSPI opened higher on reports that the United States and China have agreed to gradually cancel tariffs on each other's goods as part of the first phase of a trade deal. But stock selling by foreigners and institutions weighed on the main index, analysts said.

Foreigners and institutions sold a combined 38 billion won (US$33 million) worth of stocks. Individuals bought a net 26 billion won worth of stocks.

Tech and auto stocks were lead decliners.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.4 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 1.4 percent, the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. shed 0.4 percent, and No. 1 auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. was down 2 percent.

Among gainers, leading steelmaker POSCO rose 2.8 percent, leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. climbed 0.8 percent, and No. 1 refiner SK Innovation Co. was up 0.6 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,156.85 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.45 won from Thursday's close.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

