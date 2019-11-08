Yonhap, Kyodo agree to boost exchanges despite soured Seoul-Tokyo relations
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Yonhap News Agency and Japan's Kyodo News signed an agreement Friday to expand cooperation despite diplomatic tensions between Seoul and Tokyo.
Under the agreement, signed by Yonhap CEO Cho Sung-boo and Kyodo President Toru Mizutani, the two news wires plan to run training programs for correspondents and correspondent applicants in Seoul and Tokyo.
They also agreed to expand employee exchanges. Currently, the two companies operate exchange programs for graphic designers. But they agreed to widen them to other posts such as journalists, photographers and business development officers.
The memorandum of understanding (MOU) also calls for an agreement on their plan to cooperate during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Kyodo is the host national news agency for the international sporting event.
"While the two countries are in a difficult situation, (I hope) the two companies continue to retain their friendship regardless (of the circumstances)," Mizutani said. "(I) anticipate the two companies' relations to deepen with the MOU."
The Kyodo chief also asked for Yonhap's cooperation in the upcoming Olympics.
"The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are scheduled for next year. (I) would like to listen to (Yonhap's) successful know-how from its coverage of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics," he said.
Cho welcomed the suggestion.
"Korea-Japan relations are a difficult and not an easy issue, but (I) hope (the two companies) will calmly play their roles to develop the bilateral relations into a new stage," the Yonhap chief said.
"Kyodo offered help and cooperation during the PyeongChang Olympics where Yonhap was the host national news agency. Yonhap will also cooperate as much as it can regarding the Tokyo Olympics."
The signing came on the sidelines of the two-day 17th Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) General Assembly, which opened Thursday.
Representatives of 32 news agencies in 28 countries, including three observer companies, gathered in Seoul for this year's event under the theme "New Challenges for Journalism: Technological Innovations and Issues of Trust."
Seoul-Tokyo relations have been strained since Japan protested the South Korean top court's 2018 orders for Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of Tokyo's forced labor during its 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)