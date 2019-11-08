Bond yields soar in Oct. despite key rate cut
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Yields on South Korean state bonds jumped in October from the previous month despite a cut in the country's benchmark interest rate, data showed Friday.
The yield on three-year Treasurys came to 1.466 percent at the end of October, up 16.90 basis points from a month earlier, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association.
The return on the benchmark five-year government bonds shot up 23.1 basis points to 1.583 percent, with other longer-dated Treasurys surging as well.
A basis point is 0.01 percentage point. Bond yields move inversely to prices, and lower returns mean weaker demand.
"Despite the key rate cut, yields on government bonds rose sharply on risk appetite stemming from eased external uncertainty and progress in U.S.-China trade talks," the association said.
In mid-October, the Bank of Korea slashed its policy rate by a quarter percentage point to a record low of 1.25 percent amid economic headwinds facing Asia's fourth-largest economy, including low inflation and a steady fall in exports.
Washington and Beijing agreed on a "small trade deal" in mid-October as part of efforts to resolve their drawn-out trade dispute.
The data also showed foreign investors held 127.1 trillion won (US$110 billion) worth of outstanding South Korean bonds as of end-October, 51.5 billion won lower than a month earlier.
Bond sales in South Korea amounted to 63.7 trillion won in October, up 10.8 trillion won from the previous month. The amount of outstanding bonds reached 2,013.7 trillion won as of end-October, marking the first time that the end-of-month figure has breached the 2,000 trillion-won mark.
The value of bonds traded over the counter stood at 384.1 trillion won last month, up 17.2 trillion won from September, but the daily turnover fell by 1 trillion won to 18.3 trillion won.
