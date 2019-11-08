Samsung Heavy Industries remains in red in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 583.2 billion won (US$ 503.8 million), staying in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 312 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 127.3 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 49.5 percent to 1.96 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2061.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
