Samsung Card Q3 net profit up 12.5 pct. to 90.8 bln won
15:39 November 08, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 90.8 billion won (US$ 78.4 million), up 12.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 120.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 108.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 5.9 percent to 861.5 billion won.
