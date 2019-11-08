Kangwon Land Q3 net income up 37.9 pct. to 128.6 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 128.6 billion won (US$ 111.1 million), up 37.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 139.2 billion won, up 12.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9.9 percent to 405.5 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)