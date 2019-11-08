Go to Contents
Hyundai Livart Furniture Q3 net income down 43 pct. to 5.7 bln won

16:06 November 08, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Livart Furniture Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 5.7 billion won (US$ 4.9 million), down 43 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 6.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 12.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 11.6 percent to 299 billion won over the cited period.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

