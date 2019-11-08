S. Korean baseball club re-signs Canadian slugger
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club SK Wyverns announced on Friday they'll bring back Canadian slugger Jamie Romak for another season.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Romak has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to US$1.25 million, with a guaranteed salary of $900,000 and $350,000 in incentives.
Romak first joined the Wyverns as a midseason acquisition in 2017. He earned $1.05 million in salary in 2019.
Despite battling injuries in 2019, Romak had 29 home runs, tied for second most in the league, and drove in 95 runs, good for eighth place.
The Wyverns said they liked Romak's power at the plate and steady glove at first base, and also praised his exemplary work ethic.
In 380 KBO games, Romak has hit 103 home runs with 266 RBIs.
