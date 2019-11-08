Australian Embassy engages in water safety efforts in Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Australian Embassy in Seoul launched a public diplomacy effort to support education on water safety in South Korea on Friday by distributing its "Swim-to-Survive" workbook, officials said.
The embassy, along with Lifesaving Society Korea, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing drowning and water-related injuries, co-produced the workbook and distributed it to an elementary school in Seoul.
"The Australian Embassy is proud to collaborate with Lifesaving Society Korea to help educate young Koreans about how to minimize the risks when having fun at the water," Australian Ambassador James Choi was quoted as saying in a press release.
"I hope this workbook helps raise awareness of the risks and encourages all Koreans, from school children to parents, to take steps to ensure they remain safe while enjoying an active and healthy lifestyle by the water," he added.
Earlier in the day, Ian McConville, the embassy's deputy head of mission, visited the school and participated in the "portable pool program" with the student trainees -- a program initiated by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education and Lifesaving Society Korea. There, the Australian diplomat distributed the workbook.
