FM Kang holds talks with French digital affairs secretary over bilateral ties

20:44 November 08, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with France's digital affairs secretary in Seoul Friday to discuss bilateral relations, peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula and cooperation in new technologies, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

During the talks with Cedric O, Kang noted that bilateral cooperation has deepened in various areas since South Korean President Moon Jae-in's visit to France in October last year, the ministry said in a press release.

She also expressed gratitude to the French secretary for his efforts to enhance the relationship between the two countries.

O pledged to make efforts to ensure smooth bilateral communication and called for joint efforts to expand practical cooperation related to new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, according to the press release.

Kang also used the meeting to call for France's continued support for Seoul's ongoing efforts for denuclearization and a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) holds talks with Cedric O, France's secretary of state for digital affairs, at her office in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2019, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

