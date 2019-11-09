Go to Contents
09:09 November 09, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon pledges not to allow privilege, expediency even within legal boundaries (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon meets prosecutor-general, calls for systematic reform (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon calls on prosecution not to stop short of 'self-reform' (Donga llbo)
-- Moon calls for 'anti-corruption system' that works even without Prosecutor-General Yoon (Segye Times)
-- Budget deficit reaches 57 tln won after gov't cash spending (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon calls for anti-corruption system, opposition party urges probe into Cho Kuk first (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon calls for 'fair prosecution' in front of Prosecutor-General Yoon (Hankyoreh)
-- Invisible 'east-west wall' still exists, Germany has long way to go before social unity (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seemingly aiming at prosecution, Moon calls for rooting out favor from former posts (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't pushes to set up mega-sized welfare corporation (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Pentagon chief coming to Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Criticism grows over U.S. pressing Seoul on GSOMIA (Korea Times)
(END)

