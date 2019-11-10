Go to Contents
LG files suit against TCL over cell phone-related patent

11:03 November 10, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean electronics maker LG Electronics Inc. said Sunday that it has filed a patent infringement suit against Chinese electronics maker TCL in Germany to protect its cell phone-related technologies.

LG Electronics said it filed complaints against the Chinese company in two district courts in Germany, claiming that TCL had infringed upon some of its feature phone and smartphone-related technologies.

The lawsuit came as TCL refused to accept LG's offer of licensing negotiations, the Korean company said.

Last week, LG Electronics filed a patent infringement suit against China's Hisense in the United States to protect its TV technologies.

