(LEAD) LG files suit against TCL over cell phone-related patent

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean electronics maker LG Electronics Inc. said Sunday that it has filed a patent infringement suit against Chinese electronics maker TCL in Germany to protect its cell phone-related technologies.
LG Electronics said it filed complaints against the Chinese company in two district courts in Germany, claiming that TCL had infringed upon some of its feature phone and smartphone-related technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE) technology.
The lawsuit came as TCL refused to accept LG's offer of licensing negotiations, the Korean company said.
According to Strategy Analytics, TCL sold more than 15 million cell phones around the globe last year.
LG Electronics also filed complaints against American cell phone maker BLU Products in March, 2017, and French smartphone maker Wiko in June last year after they allegedly violated its patent rights in LTE technology.
Last week, LG Electronics filed a patent infringement suit against China's Hisense in the United States to protect its TV technologies.
